Aly Michalka and Spencer Sutherland to Make Broadway Debuts in & JULIET

Music, film, and television star Aly Michalka and singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland will make their Broadway debuts in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this Fall. Sutherland will begin performances in the role of ‘Romeo’ on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, while Michalka will begin performances in the role of ‘Anne’ on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, both for limited engagements.

Additionally, fans are invited to save the date for a special Fan Night on Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM. Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, Z100, this performance will feature fan-first moments, surprises and more.

The production has also announced that Jeannette Bayardelle will return to the production for a limited time as ‘Angelique’ from September 15 - October 4, 2026, and original Broadway company member Megan Kane will return to the production from September 7 - January 3, 2027, while Elsa Keefe takes a leave of absence.

As previously announced, social media star and recording artist Anthony Gargiula will join the company as ‘Francois’ on September 15, along with award-winning dancer and social media star Kenzie Ziegler as ‘Charmion.’ *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot have extended their runs, alternating the role of ‘Lance’ through November 1, 2026 as follows: Fatone will play the role from September 1 - 6, September 23 - October 11 and October 20 - November 1, 2026. Szot will play the role from August 18 - 30 and October 13 - 18, 2026. Reese Britts will play the role for all other performances through November 1, 2026. In addition, Corey Mach has extended his run as ‘Shakespeare’, through October 4, 2026. Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) will play her final performances as ‘Angélique’ on September 13, 2026.

ABOUT & JULIET:

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Chrissy Metz as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

Aly Michalka is an actress, singer-songwriter, and one half of the acclaimed musical duo Aly & AJ. Alongside her sister AJ, Michalka has released six studio albums and toured extensively across North America and Europe, with the duo earning praise for their evolution from early pop success into a distinctive blend of alternative, folk, and rock. As an actress, Michalka first rose to prominence starring on Disney Channel’s “Phil of the Future.” Her film credits include Easy A, Bandslam, Sequoia, and Weepah Way for Now, which she also produced alongside her sister. On television, she starred in The CW’s “Hellcats” and “iZombie,” as well as “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” and has appeared in “The Good Doctor,” “MacGyver,” and “Two and a Half Men” to name a few. Michalka continues to balance her work across music, film, and television, most recently releasing and touring behind Aly & AJ’s latest album, Silver Deliverer.

SPENCER SUTHERLAND

SPENCER SUTHERLAND is an Ohio-born singer, songwriter, actor, and performer known for his powerhouse vocals, charismatic stage presence, and unmistakable glam-rock spirit. With more than 2.4 million followers across social media and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide, Sutherland has built a passionate international following with music that blends classic rock influences and contemporary pop. Inspired by legendary artists including Elvis Presley, Queen, David Bowie, Prince, and Elton John, his songs pair bold, theatrical production with deeply personal storytelling. Following the breakout success of his 2024 album The Drama, Sutherland has continued to gain momentum as both a recording artist and live performer, selling out multiple world tours. He has also collaborated with artists including A$AP Rocky and Meghan Trainor while expanding his career into television and film. His screen credits include Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party and Amazon Prime Video’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and is absolutely thrilled to make his Broadway debut in & Juliet. With an ever-expanding body of work across music, film, television, and theater, Sutherland continues to push the boundaries of his artistry and establish a distinctive presence across entertainment.

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