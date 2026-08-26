Video: 9 TO 5 Audience Gasps as Cast Member Announces Dolly Parton's Death

The audience at a production of 9 to 5 the musical was shocked to learn of Dolly Parton's passing just as the show was beginning. Before the show began at Worthing Theatre and Museum, cast member Karla Tracey addressed the audience to honor the music icon.

"Good evening. Before we begin tonight’s performance of 9 to 5, we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today."

The audience gasped, with some attendees likely hearing the news for the first time. She went on to pay tribute to Parton, stating that they will perform the musical with "great respect and affection."

“9 to 5 was originally written and produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity and spirit are woven into every part of this work. Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life. Our thoughts are with Dolly’s family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her. So as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton, with our deepest thanks for the music, laughter and joy she gave us. Thank you, Dolly.”

As reported on Tuesday, Parton passed away on August 25 at 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Several company members of 9 to 5 on Broadway honored her, including Megan Hilty, who called her an "actual angel." Read more tributes here.

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