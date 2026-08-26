Film Adaptation of Alexander McQueen Play is in Development

A film adaptation is underway of James Phillips’ stage play McQueen: or Lee and Beauty, about the late fashion icon Alexander McQueen, Deadline reports. The film is in development from Ted Field’s Radar Pictures.

The play premiered in London’s West End in 2015, five years after the death of fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Read the reviews for McQueen in the West End here.

Zach Helm, whose screenwriting credits include Stranger Than Fiction and Deep Water, is writing the screenplay. Phillips will collaborate with Helm on the film’s development.

The original stage production starred Olivier Award winner Stephen Wight as McQueen and featured Glee star Dianna Agron in her stage debut as Dahlia, a young woman who breaks into the designer’s London townhouse.

The film follows Lee McQueen as he struggles to create his next fashion collection ahead of a presentation to investors. With his inspiration gone, McQueen encounters Dahlia, a mysterious young woman who has broken into his home to steal a dress and escape her troubled life. Although he initially considers calling the police, McQueen becomes intrigued by her honesty and boldness and decides to hear her story.

Casting for the film has not yet been announced. Maria Frisk and Michael Napoliello will produce alongside Radar Pictures founder Ted Field. Field’s producing credits include Riddick, Runaway Bride, Three Men And A Little Lady and Cocktail.

Read the original story on Deadline.

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