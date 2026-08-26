BAT BOY Teases New Announcement Nearly A Year After City Center Run

Hold me, Bat Boy! Could there be a future for the recent City Center production of the cult favorite musical?

Nearly a year after the musical returned to New York City with an Alex Timbers-directed production, a mysterious new Instagram account has been launched for it.

In collaboration with the New York City Center account, the cryptic first post shows Bat Boy in a cave, with the caption "..hold me," referencing the musical's opening number.

The 2025 staging featured several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, with expanded orchestrations by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green.

A cast recording for the production was recorded earlier this year, although a release date has not yet been announced.

The production starred Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging.

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