All the Trailers and Footage for Part One of the WICKED Movie

On February 11, Broadway fans got their first taste of footage from the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked. As of this writing, the YouTube video has received upwards of six million views, and audiences continue to clamor for new footage for the highly-anticipated film, releasing in November.

If this sounds like you, then you are in luck! BroadwayWorld has compiled an exhaustive list of all the trailers and footage that have been released since that initial first look back in February.

This list will continue to be updated as we get closer to the premiere of Wicked on November 22, 2024.

This teaser, highlighting Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good, was released during the MTV Video Music Awards in September. The promo features new shots of Glinda during "Popular" as well as interacting with Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero.

This international trailer features new scenes not included in the second North American trailer. This footage places a higher emphasis on the mistreatment of animals in the world of Oz, with shots of signs that read "Animals should be seen and not heard" and an array of missing posters for animals across the land. We also see a flashback of Elphaba being bullied as a young girl, played by Karis Musongole.

The second trailer, releasing on September 5, begins with the opening scene of the show, as Ariana Grande's Glinda reports the death of the Wicked Witch of the West to the citizens of Oz before offering to tell "the whole story" of her relationship with her friend.

This promo shines a spotlight on Marissa Bode as the character of Nessarose in the highly anticipated screen adaptation. Nessarose is the sister of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo in the film. The video includes some behind-the-scenes shots of Bode in her wheelchair flying in the air.

A behind-the-scenes featurette from August 21 showcases the power of friendship on display between Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda.

A video from August 12 highlights Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero and his much-anticipated arrival at Shiz University, with students excitedly preparing for the eligible bachelor. Fiyero serves as Elphaba's love interest in the stage show, a detail that will surely be replicated in the upcoming film adaptation.

A brief promo video, released on August 7, featured some new shots from the highly-anticipated film including a close look at the invitation from the Wizard himself and some new views of the Yellow Brick Road.

At the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, a new TV spot was dropped, revealing new imagery of the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City and extended audio of Cynthia Erivo's take on the iconic, 'Defying Gravity'.

In July, a new featurette was released giving viewers a behind-the-scenes glance at the building of the cinematic world of the film, including a new look at practical sets and what it took to bring Oz to life.

At the 77th Tony Awards in June, Universal dropped a new teaser that included more vocal samples from both Grande and Erivo.

Shortly after the first trailer was released, a promo video featuring Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible was shared. In the video, Morrible details the subjects offered at Shiz including Logic, Literature, Linguification, and Sorcery, which she teaches. She prompted prospective students (viewers) to participate in the application process by answering a series of questions.

In May, three months after the teaser, the first full trailer for the movie debuted. The new trailer featured a much more in-depth look at the characters, both main and supporting and also included the first samples of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's renditions of "Popular" and "Defying Gravity," respectively.

The first teaser trailer for Wicked dropped on February 11, 2024, during the Super Bowl. In the teaser, we were given a first look at the extravagant sets in the film, including Shiz University and the Emerald City.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!