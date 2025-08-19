Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, & Adam Pascal Will Lead Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL in Buenos Aires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The immersive version of Next to Normal, which previously played Spain, will premiere in Buenos Aires on September 19th, 2025. The production transforms the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical into a fully immersive experience with 360° projections, surround sound, and performers sharing the space with the audience.

Alice Ripley reprises her Tony Award winning performance as Diana, and is joined by original Broadway cast member J. Robert Spencer, Ema Gimenez Zapiola, Valentin Zaninelli, and Axel Munton, with a special appearance by Adam Pascal.

The musical, written by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, is presented in Buenos Aires with the concept by Pablo del Campo. The original general direction is by Simon Pittman, with musical direction by Tomas Mayer Wolf and associate direction by Mela Lenoir. Estanislao Otero Valdez serves as showrunner.

The creative team includes original visuals by Desilence, costume design by La Polilla, and sound design by Alejandro Zambrano and Gaston Briski, with associated sound design by Nahuel Delgado.

The producing team is led by Rimas Producciones (Florencia Masri and Alejandro Zaga) and MNA (Andy Ovsejevich and Martin Hojman), with Associated Producers Francas (Luli Brindisi and Franco Castronuovo), CC Konex, Layers of Reality (Jordi Sellas), and Sasami.

Company management is by Morgana Pereira, stage management by Flavio Chinelatto, with production assistance from Camila Levin and administrative support from Jeremias Zamacola.

Next to Normal opened on Broadway in April 2009. It was nominated for eleven Tony Awards that year and won three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Alice Ripley. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.