Alias Smith and Jones and The Button Men Will Perform at STITCH Bar and Blues in Manhattan

The performance is on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Jul. 25, 2022  

New York-based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will perform some classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run" during their debut appearance at STITCH Bar and Blues ( 247 West 37th Street) in New York City on Friday, August 5, 2022. The band begins the first of three sets at 7:00pm. No cover, delicious menu and free wi-fi available. For more information, go to: stitchbluesbar.com/ or call (212) 852-4826.

Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by The Button Men - Paul Bauman (guitar), Michael (Zorro) Fox (drums) Jack Morer (guitar) & David J. Wasserman (bass). In their earlier "Derelicts" format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition. As Alias Smith & Jones they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York

STITCH Bar and Blues, located in the Garment District (between 7th and 8th Aves), can be reached by taking the #1, # 2, #3 or "A," "C" or "E" subway to 34th Street / Penn Station in Manhattan.





