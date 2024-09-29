Ali Riley Releases New Middle Grade Historical Fantasy THE JEWEL OF SAXON WOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Author Ali Riley has announced the release of her middle grade historical fantasy novel, The Jewel of Saxon Wood. This magical story is set to enchant young readers with its rich blend of history, fantasy, and adventure.

The Jewel of Saxon Wood introduces readers to Amber, a spirited ten-year-old with a deep passion for ancient history and an eye for detail. Living in her family's cherished museum, Amber's life takes an unexpected turn when developers threaten to demolish their beloved establishment.

Complicating matters, her mother, a renowned archaeologist, is urgently called away on a dig, leaving Amber in the care of her whimsical Great-Aunt Iris. It is here that Amber hears tales of a mysterious magical jewel that set the stage for her extraordinary journey.

When Amber discovers a hidden oak tree in the woods, she is transported to a vibrant Saxon village, immersing her in a world far beyond her imagination. In this enchanting realm, she befriends Aedre, a courageous girl aspiring to be a warrior, and navigates challenges posed by the mischievous Rinc. Guided by a mysterious druid with secrets of his own, Amber witnesses the inspiring leadership of Lady Aethelflaed, the formidable daughter of King Alfred. Motivated by Aethelflaed's strength, Amber trains as a shield-maiden alongside Aedre, preparing to defend her new friends against impending Viking raids. Through her adventures, Amber learns invaluable lessons about bravery, friendship, and the importance of preserving history. But can her newfound courage save her family's museum and unlock the secret of the legendary jewel?

About the Author

Ali Riley resides in the picturesque North East UK with her husband, two lively children, a playful dog, and a decidedly aloof cat. After a fulfilling career in primary teaching, Ali pursued her passion for writing, inspired by the remarkable women who have shaped our world. She dedicates her storytelling to celebrating the strength and resilience of women throughout history, aiming to ignite the same passion and perseverance in her readers. When not crafting tales, Ali enjoys exploring the countryside, savoring a good cup of tea, and mediating the playful tensions between her pets.

Discover The Jewel of Saxon Wood today: