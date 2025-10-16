Ali Louis Bourzgui, Noah J. Ricketts & Aline Mayagoitia Join Mastervoices’ SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MasterVoices has announced the full cast for its newly revised concert edition of the musical Sweet Smell of Success, running for three performances on November 21–22, 2025, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The 2002 musical, based on the 1958 film noir classic, follows the toxic relationship between J.J. Hunsecker, a ruthless Manhattan gossip columnist; his much younger sister, Susan; and Sidney Falco, a desperate press agent who will do anything to stay in the spotlight.

In addition to the previously announced Raúl Esparza as J.J. Hunsecker and Lizzy McAlpine as Susan, the production will star Theatre World Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (Broadway’s Tommy) as Sidney Falco, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, Showtime’s Fellow Travelers) as Dallas, and Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway’s Real Women Have Curves, Kiss of the Spider Woman film) as Rita — all making their MasterVoices debuts.

The ensemble features Clarisse Austin, Brian Binion, Ben Cherington, Brandon Leffler, Colby Q. Lindeman, Viviana Rincon, Brian Vaughn, Clyde Voce, and Jayme Wappel.

Featuring a jazz-fueled score by Academy Award winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) and Tony Award nominee Craig Carnelia (Working), with a book by Tony Award winner John Guare (Six Degrees of Separation), Sweet Smell of Success will be directed and conducted by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling (The Light in the Piazza) with choreography by Andrew Palermo (Broadway’s Allegiance).

The creative team includes scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer, orchestrations by Tony winner William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by Ron Melrose. Additional team members include The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA (casting consultant), Cambra Overend (production supervisor), Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), and David Lai (orchestra contractor).

“Marvin Hamlisch regarded his music for Sweet Smell of Success to be on a par with that of A Chorus Line, and I wholeheartedly agree,” said Sperling. “This is a score that needs to be better known. We’re taking a fresh look at this seductive tale of ambition, betrayal, and jazz-fueled glamour in 1950s Manhattan.”

Tickets, starting at $35, are available at jazz.org, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office (Broadway at 60th Street), or by calling 212-721-6500.