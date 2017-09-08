Alexis Michelle Hosts Tony Winner Daisy Eagan and More at Green Room 42 Tomorrow

Join New York's premiere theatrical drag queen, Alexis Michelle (Season 9 of Drag Race) for an evening celebrating the Great White Way! Special guests include Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan, NYC Broadway favorites Natalie Weiss, Brian Charles Rooney, fresh drag sensation Jan Sport, and more. Sit back, relax, and enjoy tunes from the Great American Songbook in a style only Alexis Michelle can bring you!

Music directed by Brandon James Gwinn and produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle 'N THE BROADWAY BABIES plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) September 9, 2017. There is a $20 cover charge and no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.greenfignyc.com/thegreenroom42.

Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle is a native New Yorker who has yet to do jury duty. NYC's premiere theatrical queen; Alexis got her training at the University of Michigan's musical theatre program. When she's not on stage performing her weekly shows at clubs and bars across the city you'll probably find her in the garment district buying fabric and wholesale jewelry. Alexis is a competitor on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race on Logo TV.

DAISY EAGEN

Daisy Eagan is the youngest actress ever to win a Tony Award. She was most recently seen on Girls on HBO. She is a published, award-winning writer. She is the mother of the world's best human, Monty. www.daisyeagan.com

Natalie Weiss

This past fall, Natalie finished doing prerecords in the ensemble for the upcoming upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical, The Greatest Showman, based on the life of P.T. Barnum, with original music by Pasek and Paul. She can also be heard as one of the virtual community voices on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. In 2015, she played Candy in the U.S. premiere of the new version of Saturday Night Fever at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival. In August 2013, she completed a 2 1/2 year run swinging the national tour of Les Miserables. Back In 2010, she made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture, starring Sherie Rene Scott. She also performed in the ensemble and understudied Elphaba in the 2nd national tour of Wicked. Natalie was an American Idol season 4 semi-finalist, has performed the National Anthem at Cowboys & Shea Stadium, has toured internationally teaching & doing solo concerts, but is most well known for her Youtube videos. She has gained an international following from her performance videos & popular web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs", which have collectively reached over 3 million views. Check out her self-titled EP on iTunes. Please visit: natalieweiss.net

Brian Charles Rooney

Brian Charles Rooney made his Broadway debut as Lucy Brown in "The Threepenny Opera" (Roundabout Theatre Co.); and won the CT Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical as Candy Darling in "POP!" (Yale Repertory). He was recently lauded by The New York Times for his performance as Dionne Salon in the hit Off-Broadway musical, "Bedbugs!!!" & won raves in the one-man musical "Miss Blanche Tells it All," for which he won the NY Musical Festival Award for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role. He has won two other NYMF Outstanding Performance Awards: "Bedbugs!!!" (2008) & "Bayonets of Angst" (2014). He appeared with Kristin Chenoweth at Lincoln Center in

Andrew Lippa's "I Am Harvey Milk," an oratorio celebrating the life of the famous activist; and in the Carnegie Hall Concert Production of "Guys & Dolls," starring Nathan Lane & Megan Mullally. Other credits include: Featured Soloist in "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber" (N. American Tour); Homer in "Floyd Collins" (Actors' Playhouse; Carbonell Award Nom.). Television credits: "Camelot, Live from Lincoln Center" & "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" (both for PBS at Lincoln Center). In 2007, Brian won The Kurt Weill Foundation's Lys Symonette Award for Dramatic Excellence. He has appeared in sold out engagements at 54 Below & Joe's Pub, and as a soloist with the Oregon, Seattle, & Albany Symphony Orchestras. Brian is staring in the upcoming revival of "When Pigs Fly". www.briancharlesrooney.com

JAN SPORT

Jan Sport is an up and coming live singing drag queen in New York City, and Alexis Michelle's drag daughter! A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, Jan and Alexis both share the love of Musical Theatre... and Kris Jenner. They were most recently seen on stage together at London Pride performing in Trafalgar Square. You can catch Jan all over town on people's backs, but also at her weekly gigs! For more information, follow Jan Sport @jansportnyc

Brandon James Gwinn

Brandon James Gwinn is the composer and co-lyricist of Cotton Candy & Cocaine, Queer. People. Time., and Underwear A Space Musical which premiered in the 2008 New York International Fringe Festival and was an invited production at the 2012 American College Theatre Festival. His music and lyrics for Matchmaker Matchmaker I'm Willing to Settle premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in Boston and the 2011 New York Musical Theatre Festival. Brandon is also the composer and co-lyricist of the New York Theatre Barn Commission Small Town Story which received the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Writer's ResidenCy Grant, was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers award, was featured in the Village Theatre New Musicals Festival in Seattle, and was subsequently produced in workshop at the University of Hartford. A critically lauded singer- songwriter and music director, he has arranged and played shows in Beijing, LA, San Francisco, Miami, and in New York at Feinstein's, Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below and on Fire Island. He has been an artist in residence at Ars Nova and is a 2015-2016 Dramatists Guild Fellow. MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

JAMES WILL MCBRIDE

James Will McBride has conceived and produced concerts and cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City as well as venues in Houston, New Orleans, DC and Hartford. He directs and writes The No Rules Show, hosted by Joshua Morgan. His theatrical directing credits include Tauris, War Prayer, The Little Ghost, and The Retreating World. He served as resident assistant director at Hartford Stage for two seasons and is a former Directing Candidate in The American Theatre Wing's SpringBoradNYC program. He's assisted directors including Darko Tresnjak, Kent Thompson, Mark Lamos, Michael Wilson, and Giovanna Sardelli. He directed the NYC premiere of Naomi Wallace's The War Boys. For more visit JamesWillMcBride.com.

