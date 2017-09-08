Alec Baldwin to Tell Untold Stories from New Memoir NEVERTHELESS at EST

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) has announced a special one-night-only benefit event featuring two-time Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8pm at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre (545 W. 52nd Street). Ticket sales from In Conversation with Alec Baldwin are tax-deductible and support new play development at the Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Join Alec Baldwin ("30 Rock", "Saturday Night Live") and EST member artist Tuck Milligan (Equus, The Kentucky Cycle) as they tell the untold stories from Baldwin's new memoir Nevertheless. Among the stories, the friends will discuss their time on NBC's "The Doctors," their 1983 cross-country road trip, and the six years they spent together as roommates in Venice, California.

Tickets are priced at $125 and include general admission to the event and complimentary wine. VIP tickets are available for $250 and include an intimate 7pm pre-talk wine & hors d'ouevres reception with Alec Baldwin and Tuck Milligan, a signed copy of Nevertheless, and reserved seating. Tickets are extremely limited, and are available at www.ensemblestudiotheatre.org/Baldwin. For questions, contact Aaron Hock, Development Manager, at ahock@ESTnyc.org or at (212) 247-4982 x104.

EST's 2016/2017 season recently concluded with the 36th MARATHON OF ONE-ACT PLAYS, the biennial festival series of brand new plays from emerging playwrights. Co-produced by The Radio Drama Network, the Marathon (New York Times' Critic's Pick) presented 15 plays over 3 different series from Sunday, May 14, 2017 through Friday, June 30, 2017. Programming for the 2017/2018 season will be announced soon.

Ensemble Studio Theatre - commonly known as EST- was founded in 1968 by Curt Dempster on the belief that extraordinary support yields extraordinary work. They are a dynamic and expanding family of member artists committed to the discovery and nurturing of new voices and the continued support and growth of artists throughout their creative lives. Through their unique collaborative process, they develop and produce original, provocative, and authentic new plays that engage and challenge their audience and audiences across the country.

Now with over 600 ensemble artists, EST has been under the artistic direction of William Carden since 2007. The company received two 2017 Drama Desk Award nominations for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada and one 2014 Drama Desk nomination for Bobby Moreno in Year of the Rooster by Eric Dufault, who won the 2014 NY Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for a new playwright debut. Hand To God, which originated at EST, was nominated for five Tony Awards for its Broadway run. EST received a special Drama Desk Award for its "unwavering commitment to producing new works" in May of 2015. For more information, visit www.estnyc.org.

ALEC BALDWIN Since 1980, Alec Baldwin has appeared in numerous productions on stage, in films and on television. He has received a Tony nomination (A Streetcar Named Desire, 1992) an Oscar nomination (The Cooler, 2004) and has won two Emmy awards, three Golden Globes and seven consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards as Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on NBC-TV's "30 Rock." His films include The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Malice, The Edge, It's Complicated, Blue Jasmine, Still Alice, and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, The Boss Baby among many others.

Baldwin is a 1994 BFA graduate of NYU's Tisch School and received an honorary doctorate from NYU in 2010. He is Co-Chairman of the Board of the Hamptons International Film Festival. He is also the radio announcer for the New York Philharmonic.

He has authored two books: A Promise to Ourselves as well as his memoir, Nevertheless. Baldwin is the radio announcer for the New York Philharmonic. He serves on numerous boards related to the arts, the environment and progressive politics.

Baldwin is married to author and fitness expert Hilaria Thomas Baldwin. They have three children: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Rafael Thomas Baldwin and Leonardo Angel Charles Baldwin. His eldest child is his daughter, Ireland Baldwin. Baldwin hosts the classic television game show "Match Game" for ABC-TV. A portion of his proceeds are donated to charity. Baldwin is also the host of the Turner Classic Movies series "The Essentials."

TUCK MILLIGAN's New York career began playing Alan Strang opposite Anthony Perkins in Equus. Other Broadway credits include The Crucifer of Blood, The Herbal Bed, A Moon for the Misbegotten, and Gem of the Ocean. Mr. Milligan participated in the seven-year development process of The Kentucky Cycle by Robert Schenkkan from its initial reading of the one-act, Tall Tales at the EST in Los Angeles where both he and Robert were members. That play development journey would take Tuck crisscrossing the country, including to the Kennedy Center (Helen Hayes Award) and ultimately to the Royale on Broadway. Off-Broadway credits: The Liquid Plain (Signature), Freud's Last Session (Best New Play 2011), The First Breeze of Summer (Signature), Stuff Happens (The Public), Book of Days (Signature), Everybody's Rudy (The Public) and The Grey Zone (MCC). Regional credits: The Underpants (Syracuse Stage), All My Sons (John Drew Theatre in East Hampton), The Cripple of Inishmaan (John Drew), The Clean House (GEVA), Saint Joan (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), Orson's Shadow (New Rep), Of Mice and Men (Philadelphia Drama Guild), Blue Window (South Coast Rep), The Real Thing (Mark Taper), As You Like It and Big River (La Jolla) and Romeo and Juliet (Seattle Rep). Tuck participated in August Wilson's "American Century Cycle" playing the manager, Irvin, in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and recorded for WNYC-FM at The Greene Space. Film: State Of Play, Kinsey, Company Man, Heaven's Prisoners, Of Mice and Men and The Russia House. TV: Last season, Tuck recurred as Finch's Dad in the hit CBS series, "Person Of Interest." "Boardwalk Empire," "Rescue Me," "Law & Order: SVU & CI," "Chappelle's Show," "Oz," "Ed," and many more. Video Games: "Grand Theft Auto V" and "BioShock2".

