Alec Baldwin and More Join OUTCASTS Series of One-Act Plays By John Patrick Shanley

Alec Baldwin and more will join playwright John Patrick Shanley for the world premiere of Outcasts, a benefit reading in support of The Lee Strasberg Creative Center. The one-night-only event will feature five new one-act plays written by Shanley and will take place Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the TBN Theater.

“My acting career literally began in classrooms with Geoffrey Horne and Marcia Haufrecht at the Strasberg Institute on 15th Street,” said Alec Baldwin. “I will always be grateful that I began my career here. Strasberg gave me a technique built upon a foundation of truth. Among the great playwrights working today, John Patrick Shanley’s writing, with both the humor and the drama marbled together, demands a focus and agility that I acquired largely through Strasberg. I have long admired Shanley’s remarkable work and I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate that work while benefiting my theatrical alma mater.”

“Each of these new pieces gives voice to the overlooked, the unheard, the exiled among us—the true outcasts,” said John Patrick Shanley. “It’s a challenging and exciting evening featuring actors who are fearless in their work.”

The evening will feature five new works written by Shanley: The Upside Down Man with Alec Baldwin and Alessandra Mesa; The Bonnet with Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman; The Estimate with Debra Messing and Yvette Dumeng, who also serves as co-director for the evening alongside Lori Kee; Heartbreak with Sidney Williams, Jamie Hector, and Erick Betancourt; and Last Night in the Garden I Saw You with Baldwin and Rebecca De Mornay.

Actor Ivan Hernandez (Company, Chicago Med) will serve as master of ceremonies. Accompanied by a three-piece jazz band, Hernandez will open the program, setting the tone for a night of sharp, unpredictable theater.

Four of the evening's performers—Alec Baldwin, Rebecca De Mornay, Jamie Hector and Alessandra Mesa—are alumni of The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Outcasts begins at 7:00 p.m. at TBN Theater, 111 East 15th Street, New York, NY. Proceeds from Outcasts will support the Center’s work to benefit the future of young artists in the theater.