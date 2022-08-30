Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo Returning to Broadway in Yasmina Reza's ART?

Tony winner Matthew Warchus is on board to direct the revival.

Aug. 30, 2022  

According to the New York Post, a revival of Yasmina Reza's Art is eyeing a Broadway bow in Spring 2023. Starring Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub, and John Leguizamo, it will be directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original production in 1998. Art will reportedly play at a Shubert theatre.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Art' is a French-language play by Yasmina Reza that premiered in 1994 at Comédie des Champs-Élysées in Paris. The English-language adaptation, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Matthew Warchus opened in London's West End in 1996 at the Wyndham's Theatre and on Broadway at the Royale Theatre in 1998 starring Alan Alda, Victor Garber, and Alfred Molina.

The comedy, which raises questions about art and friendship, concerns three long-time friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan. Serge, indulging his penchant for modern art, buys a large, expensive, completely white painting.

