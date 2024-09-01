Rialto Chatter: Will HEATHERS Return to New York in 2025?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a page on the official Heathers website, the show will return to New York in 2025.

Heather recently concluded a West End run and is currently on tour in the UK. The production is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, and directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknelland sound by Dan Samson.

Fickman's staging of Heathers ran off-Broadway in 2014, with a cast featuring Barrett Wilbert Weed, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Ryan McCartan, and Anthony Crivello.

There is currently no word as to dates, casting, and location.

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

That is until JD, the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but its murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue’s history.