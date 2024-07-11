Will DEAD OUTLAW Open on Broadway in 2025?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's already one of the most-awarded shows of 2024, but will Dead Outlaw rise from the dead in 2025? According to composer David Yazbek, plans are already underway. "Looking for the RIGHT Bway theater for next Spring," he recently wrote on Ingstgram.

Dead Outlaw opened off-Broadway on March 10 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Official plans for a Broadway run have not yet been announced.

Dead Outlaw features music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna, book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses, conceived by David Yazbek, and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

Dead Outlaw’s off-Broadway cast featured: Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies include Emily Fink, Austin Ku, George Merrick, and Max Sangerman.

Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that travelled the USA for decades. By the time this journey ended, his name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange. Then one day, a grip for the “Six-Million Dollar Man” TV show jostled what he thought was “just a dummy” and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.