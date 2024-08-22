Chatter: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque & More Star in WORKING GIRL Musical Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that a musical version of Working Girl is getting an industry presentation this week in New York City. The project, which has been in development for several years, features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Theresa Rebeck, and is being directed by Christopher Ashley.

The cast includes: Joanna "JoJo" Levesque (Tess), Ashley Blanchet (Cyn), Lindsay Joan (Ensemble), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Ensemble), Amy Hillner Larsen (Ensemble), Maia Nkenge Wilson (Ensemble), Jen Perry (Mr. Trask/Ensemble), Reg Rogers (Ensemble), Josh Breckenridge (Bob/Ensemble), Andrew Call (Mick/Ensemble), Joey Taranto (Ensemble), Chase Peacock (Ensemble), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Katharine), and Anoop Desai (Jack).

No further information has been announced at this time about future plans for the musical.

Working Girl is based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.



Directed by Mike Nichols, Working Girl premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Working Girl featured many actors early in their careers including Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Jeffrey Nordling, and David Duchovny. The film grossed over $100 million worldwide.