Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, and More Sign On for ANIMAL FARM Musical Adaptation
A workshop of the new musical is set for this spring.
Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater are teaming up with playwright James Graham on a new musical adaptation of George Orwell's classic novel, Animal Farm.
A workshop of the new musical is set for this spring. There is no director currently attached to the project. Adam Spiegel Productions will produce.
One of the most influential and ground-breaking novels in English literature, George Orwell's dystopian parable tells of the rebellion of the animals on Manor Farm against the cruel farmer Mr. Jones.
A new order is established, a perfect society where all animals are equal, but gradually unease and fear take hold as the leader Napoleon and his class of pigs become rulers of the farm and set about destroying their rivals. Animal Farm is the story of how a revolution goes wrong and how the genuine need of change becomes by a ruthless political class.
