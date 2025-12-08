Ailey’s New York City Center Season Continues With Two World Premieres And AILEY & JAMISON TRIBUTE Program

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will continue its 2025–26 New York City Center holiday engagement with the second week of performances beginning Tuesday, December 9.

The opening week included a gala featuring live musical collaborations and new repertory. The season will move forward with world premieres, returning favorites, and six additional performances of Revelations.

WORLD PREMIERES – DECEMBER 11

On Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m., the company will present two world premieres. Matthew Neenan will make his Ailey choreographic debut with Difference Between, set to music by Heather Christian. Jamar Roberts will introduce Song of the Anchorite, inspired by Alvin Ailey’s 1961 solo Hermit Songs and danced to Avishai Cohen’s interpretation of a Ravel adagio.

There will be eight additional opportunities to see both premieres this season: December 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 27 (evening), and January 1 and 4 (evening).

The program will also include encore performances of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye, Judith Jamison’s A Case of You, and Ronald K. Brown’s Grace.

‘AILEY & JAMISON TRIBUTE’ – DECEMBER 12

A new Ailey & Jamison Tribute program will debut Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include the season’s first performances of Memoria, Cry, A Case of You, and Revelations.

The tribute will also be presented December 14 (matinee) and December 17 (evening).

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING – DECEMBER 9

This week’s presentation begins Tuesday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. with an encore performance of Maija García’s Jazz Island.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

Ailey Extension’s AILEY Legacy Workshops continue on Saturday, December 13 at 3:30 p.m. with Ailey Classics, featuring excerpts from Memoria, Reflections in D, and Phases, taught by former company member Sarita Allen.