News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Aerie Launches Clothing Collaboration with WICKED

The collection is now available online for Real Rewards members.

By: Sep. 01, 2024
Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $124
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
Aerie Launches Clothing Collaboration with WICKED Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Aerie is launching an Aerie X Wicked limited edition capsule collection this Labor Day weekend.

LATEST NEWS

See Which Celebs Are Coming to Broadway in Fall 2024
Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide from Megan Kane
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Vacation
All But 6 Broadway Shows Will Go Dark for Election Night 2024

The collection is available online to Real Rewards members beginning today, September 1st, and will be launched to the public on Tuesday, September 3. Check out the full collection here.

@aerie

Something WICKED is coming on 9.1...stay tuned! 💚🩷 #green #pink #newarrivals #ootd #fall #autumn #aerie #wickedmovie

♬ original sound - aerie

Aerie will also be hosting a launch event for the collaboration on Tuesday, September 3rd at The Gateway in SoHo.

Held from 5pm to 8pm, attendees will be able to shop the collection while a DJ spins tunes, and participate in photoshoots with friends. The celebration will serve pink & green ice cream from Mikey Likes It and send attendees home with a DIY custom essential oil spray from Palace One Eleven.

For more information on the launch event, click here.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. 

The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Smoke Keyart Youth Tee Wicked Smoke Keyart Youth Tee
Buy a Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve
Buy a Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3 Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3
Buy a Wicked Pink Green Socks Wicked Pink Green Socks

Videos