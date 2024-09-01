Aerie Launches Clothing Collaboration with WICKED

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Aerie is launching an Aerie X Wicked limited edition capsule collection this Labor Day weekend.

The collection is available online to Real Rewards members beginning today, September 1st, and will be launched to the public on Tuesday, September 3. Check out the full collection here.

Aerie will also be hosting a launch event for the collaboration on Tuesday, September 3rd at The Gateway in SoHo.

Held from 5pm to 8pm, attendees will be able to shop the collection while a DJ spins tunes, and participate in photoshoots with friends. The celebration will serve pink & green ice cream from Mikey Likes It and send attendees home with a DIY custom essential oil spray from Palace One Eleven.

For more information on the launch event, click here.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.