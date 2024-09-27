Adrienne Warren to Make Cafe Carlyle Debut in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Adrienne Warren will make her debut at Cafe Carlyle with “An Evening with Adrienne Warren,” running from December 3 to 7. The show will begin at 8:45pm.

About Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren’s talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat. Warren is perhaps most well known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. Warren originated the role in numerous workshops of the show, working together with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations. In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

Warren previously earned Tony and Chita Rivera Award nominations for her performance as 'Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills' in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012's Bring It On: The Musical and previously appeared onstage in The Wiz (Encores! City Center) and Dreamgirls (The Apollo; NAACP Theatre Award nomination). She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 with the New York Pops and continues to perform around the world. In 2023, she was featured on PBS's annual "A Capitol Fourth" performing an electrifying tribute to the late Tina Turner.

Warren can currently be seen in the highly anticipated feature film, Rustin, starring Coleman Domingo, and The Woman King, starring Viola Davis. She starred as 'Benny' in Hulu's Black Cake, based on the best-selling book. Warren will star and serve as executive producer on the new Peacock series Dreamland. Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement, a limited series for ABC. Other television and film credits include Paws & Fury: The Legend of Hank, Helpsters, Quantico, Black Box, Blue Bloods, and Orange is the New Black. Warren's voice can also be heard as the iconic spokesperson for Maybelline Cosmetics. Warren is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), which unites artists, experts, students, and community leaders to use storytelling and artistry to combat systemic racism. BAC received a special Tony Award in 2021. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College and the Governor's School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. Warren can soon be seen starring opposite Nick Jonas in the Broadway production of The Last Five Years.