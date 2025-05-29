Adam Sank’s BAD DATES Returns to Stonewall for One-Night-Only Pride Week Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Adam Sank brings his award-winning one-man show Bad Dates back to its original home at The Stonewall Inn for a special Pride Week performance on Sunday, June 22 at 6:00 PM (doors at 5:30 PM). The show, which hilariously chronicles Sank’s dating misadventures as a single gay man in his 50s, will mark a full-circle moment for the comic at the legendary LGBTQ landmark.

Blending comedy with raw honesty, Bad Dates explores the highs, lows, and utter absurdities of queer dating with Sank’s signature mix of self-deprecation and heart. “It’s about finding pride in myself as a single person,” Sank says, “and not needing a relationship to feel whole.”

The show originally premiered at Stonewall in 2023 and has since played to sold-out crowds nationwide, winning two Broadway World Cabaret Awards and earning critical acclaim. BroadwayWorld called it “queer comedy gold,” while Lavender After Dark praised it as “sexy, smart, and funny.”

Tickets are $15 (plus a two-drink minimum) and are available at TicketTailor or www.adamsank.com. Note: The Stonewall Inn admits patrons 21+ only. Graphic content – audience discretion advised.

About the Artist:

Adam Sank is one of the country’s most recognized openly gay comedians, with appearances on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, The Today Show, VH1’s Best Week Ever, and SiriusXM. His comedy albums have topped Amazon and iTunes charts, and his popular podcast The Adam Sank Show (ASS) ran for six years.