Adam Langdon Will Join THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG; Longtime Cast Member Trevor Braun to Depart

After four years and over 1,500 performances, Trevor Braun will play his final performance as "Dennis" in The Play That Goes Wrong on Thursday, September 3 at New World Stages. Adam Langdon will take over the role beginning Monday, September 14. From September 4 through September 13, company members Blair Baker and Brandon Haagenson will alternate in the role of 'Dennis.'

About Adam Langdon

Adam Langdon previously appeared as 'Christopher' in the North American Tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, earning a Helen Hayes Award Nomination for his performance. Off-Broadway he has performed in Titus Andronicus (Red Bull), The New Englanders (MTC), Timon of Athens (TFNA/STC). His regional credits include The Book Club Play (Cincinnati Playhouse), Trouble in Mind (Hartford Stage), Kimberly Akimbo (Barrington), I Saw My Neighbor on the Train and I Didn't Even Smile (BTG), Hapgood, Robin Hood (Williamstown). His film and TV credits include 'Grey's Anatomy', 'FBI: Most Wanted' 'Prodigal Son', 'Midnight, Texas', 'The Good Wife', Masters of Doom, 'Red Oaks', 'The Path', 'Difficult People' and 'Moe and Jerryweather'.

About The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its 9th year of performances in New York City. Tickets are currently on sale through January 31, 2027.

The current cast includes Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, David McElwee as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Greg Balla as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Blair Baker, Laura D'Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong celebrates over 12 years of performances in London's West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief,' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 4 million people around the world, with productions in over 50 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

The Play That Goes Wrong made its New York premiere on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre, running March 9, 2017 to January 6, 2019. The production received critical acclaim and earned the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design in a Play, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans' Choice Award for Best Play.

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