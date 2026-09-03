Livestream Tickets Now Available for BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reading to Benefit Dollywood Foundation

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Once More With Feeling will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode with a special event on November 5, benefitting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The event is sold out, but you can now snag tickets to watch via live stream.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode with a full cast and live band! 25 years ago?!? What?? Yep… November 6th 2001 was the day we first met Sweet and watched the Scoobies sing, dance and burst into flames all over Sunnydale. What better way to celebrate this important day in Buffy history than with a concert reading of Once More, With Feeling?

After their sold out run last fall, Something to Sing About Productions is back for one night only with all your favorite Scoobies and songs. Starring a full cast of NYC Actors (who are all Buffy nerds themselves) and a live band, you won’t want to miss out on this celebration of Buffy and the gang.

Stick around after the show and test your Buffy knowledge with a few rounds of trivia. Winners will walk away with bragging rights and of course, prizes! VIP includes seating up front + swag!

In memory and honor of Dolly Parton, a silent investor in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, a portion of the proceeds of this event will benefit Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation which will continue her efforts to increase education and literacy throughout the United States in her absence.

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