Adam Guettel Will Host Broadway Voice Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Association of Teachers of Singing will present Adam Guettel and The Broadway Voice, a one-day performance class with the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist (“The Light in the Piazza,” “Floyd Collins,” “The Days of Wine and Roses”) on Monday, Oct. 13 at his Manhattan studio. Across two sessions, Guettel will provide one-on-one coaching to selected performers in front of small audiences. A meet-and-greet reception with Guettel and special Broadway guests will be held between the sessions.

WHO:

Adam Guettel, Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist

Twelve selected performing artists (six per session)

Broadway guests, including Steven Pasquale, Mike Stapleton and others to be announced

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 Session One: 2–5 p.m. Meet & Greet Reception: 5–6 p.m. Session Two: 6–9 p.m.



WHERE:

Adam Guettel's studio, Manhattan, NYC. Address provided to confirmed media

WHY:

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the NATS National Musical Theatre Competition, a biennial competition for emerging talent (ages 22-30) in musical theatre. Prizes total more than $18,000, including the $10,000 Florence Birdwell Prize, named in memory of the legendary Oklahoma City University voice teacher who mentored Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth, among others. Guettel presents this class to carry forward Birdwell's legacy while supporting the next generation of musical theatre performing artists.