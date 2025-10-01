Adam Guettel Will Host Broadway Voice Fundraiser

The event is on October 13.
The National Association of Teachers of Singing will present Adam Guettel and The Broadway Voice, a one-day performance class with the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist (“The Light in the Piazza,” “Floyd Collins,” “The Days of Wine and Roses”) on Monday, Oct. 13 at his Manhattan studio. Across two sessions, Guettel will provide one-on-one coaching to selected performers in front of small audiences. A meet-and-greet reception with Guettel and special Broadway guests will be held between the sessions.
Proceeds from this fundraiser support the NATS National Musical Theatre Competition, a biennial competition for emerging talent (ages 22-30) in musical theatre. Prizes total more than $18,000, including the $10,000 Florence Birdwell Prize, named in memory of the legendary Oklahoma City University voice teacher who mentored Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth, among others. Guettel presents this class to carry forward Birdwell's legacy while supporting the next generation of musical theatre performing artists.
