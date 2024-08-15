Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Gena Rowlands has passed away.

Rowlands had a prolific career across the screen and stage with starring roles in films such as A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria, both directed by her husband John Cassavetes. She was nominated for an Academy Award for both films as well.

In the 1950s, her stage credits included The Seven Year Itch and Middle of the Night on Broadway, opposite Edward G. Robinson.

Later in her career, she returned to the public consciousness with her performance as the older version of Rachel McAdam's character Allie in The Notebook. The film was directed by her son Nick Cassavetes and the musical adaptation is currently running on Broadway.

Her final film credit came in 2014, where she starred in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (based on Richard Alfieri's play) alongside Broadway performers Cheyenne Jackson and Rita Moreno.