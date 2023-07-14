Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike

Shindle stated, "Know this: the other side will try to pit us against each other to keep churning out content. Don’t fall for it."

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike against the film and television industry.

This unanimous decision was made yesterday morning after the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA last night. Picketing began today, July 14, one minute after midnight outside of every major studio. The strike will affect 160,000 union members.

Broadway shows will not be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike. SAG-AFTRA members who appear on Broadway are signed on through Equity contracts, occasionally having dual memberships between unions.

Equity President Kate Shindle took to Twitter today to implore members of Actors' Equity to avoid breaking the strike. 

In a series of tweets, Shindle stated: 

I cannot overstate how critical it is for members (and future members!) of  @ActorsEquity
 to proactively and aggressively avoid breaking the @sagaftra strike. Know this: the other side will try to pit us against each other to keep churning out content. Don’t fall for it. 

If you are offered work of any kind for an #AMPTP employer, don’t take *any* third party’s word for it that “it’s okay” or “it’s not covered by the strike”…Call @sagaftra and ask whether performing the work in question will undermine the strike.

If you don’t know whether you’re being asked to do struck work, that’s understandable; it’s a complex issue. But it’s on each of us to make sure we’re not betraying other workers, even if our faces won’t be on camera. Performing struck work creates a race to the bottom.

Work being withheld by @sagaftra members includes auditioning for #AMPTP projects, being on set, post-production, promotion, and more. When in doubt - or to report strike breaking activity - contact @sagaftra ASAP. Tons of additional info attached.

Every strike is important, but this one is existential. This is a generational battle for a fair and functioning entertainment industry, and our opponents have nearly unlimited resources. But we have the workers. We can do it. #ActorsStrike #1u

See the full series of tweets below:

Read more about the strike HERE



RELATED STORIES

1
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

2
Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park

The Week 2  performances included: Titanique the Musical (Pre-show), Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical, A Beautiful Noise, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Rich Kaminski.

3
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theaters SWING STATE Photo
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theater's SWING STATE

Audible Inc. will soon present New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman). There's never been a better time to snag discounted tickets!

4
Video: Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Photo
Video: Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP

Nick Lieberman had 19 days to turn Theater Camp, a short film he created with his friends Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin, in a full-length feature film. BroadwayWorld sat down with Lieberman to discuss the making of the film, his theater camp memories, what it was like on the set of the film, and more. Watch the new video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Betty Buckley and Elaine Page Reflect on 30 Years of SUNSET BOULEVARDVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Betty Buckley and Elaine Page Reflect on 30 Years of SUNSET BOULEVARD
Mimi Quillin's CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Directed by Michael Berresse to Premiere at Vassar CollegeMimi Quillin's CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Directed by Michael Berresse to Premiere at Vassar College
Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA StrikeActors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike
Photos: First Look at THE COTTAGE, Now Playing on Broadway!Photos: First Look at THE COTTAGE, Now Playing on Broadway!

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
& JULIET
PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Recommended For You