Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike against the film and television industry.

This unanimous decision was made yesterday morning after the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA last night. Picketing began today, July 14, one minute after midnight outside of every major studio. The strike will affect 160,000 union members.

Broadway shows will not be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike. SAG-AFTRA members who appear on Broadway are signed on through Equity contracts, occasionally having dual memberships between unions.

Equity President Kate Shindle took to Twitter today to implore members of Actors' Equity to avoid breaking the strike.

In a series of tweets, Shindle stated:

I cannot overstate how critical it is for members (and future members!) of @ActorsEquity

to proactively and aggressively avoid breaking the @sagaftra strike. Know this: the other side will try to pit us against each other to keep churning out content. Don’t fall for it.

If you are offered work of any kind for an #AMPTP employer, don’t take *any* third party’s word for it that “it’s okay” or “it’s not covered by the strike”…Call @sagaftra and ask whether performing the work in question will undermine the strike.

If you don’t know whether you’re being asked to do struck work, that’s understandable; it’s a complex issue. But it’s on each of us to make sure we’re not betraying other workers, even if our faces won’t be on camera. Performing struck work creates a race to the bottom.

Work being withheld by @sagaftra members includes auditioning for #AMPTP projects, being on set, post-production, promotion, and more. When in doubt - or to report strike breaking activity - contact @sagaftra ASAP. Tons of additional info attached.

Every strike is important, but this one is existential. This is a generational battle for a fair and functioning entertainment industry, and our opponents have nearly unlimited resources. But we have the workers. We can do it. #ActorsStrike #1u

See the full series of tweets below:

I cannot overstate how critical it is for members (and future members!) of @ActorsEquity to proactively and aggressively avoid breaking the @sagaftra strike. Know this: the other side will try to pit us against each other to keep churning out content. Don’t fall for it. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/wcnD6yPqmB — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) July 14, 2023

If you are offered work of any kind for an #AMPTP employer, don’t take *any* third party’s word for it that “it’s okay” or “it’s not covered by the strike”…Call @sagaftra and ask whether performing the work in question will undermine the strike.(2/5) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) July 14, 2023

If you don’t know whether you’re being asked to do struck work, that’s understandable; it’s a complex issue. But it’s on each of us to make sure we’re not betraying other workers, even if our faces won’t be on camera. Performing struck work creates a race to the bottom. 3/5) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) July 14, 2023

Work being withheld by @sagaftra members includes auditioning for #AMPTP projects, being on set, post-production, promotion, and more. When in doubt - or to report strike-breaking activity - contact @sagaftra ASAP. Tons of additional info attached. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/tLSHOkN9lM — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) July 14, 2023

Every strike is important, but this one is existential. This is a generational battle for a fair and functioning entertainment industry, and our opponents have nearly unlimited resources. But we have the workers. We can do it. #ActorsStrike #1u (5/5) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) July 14, 2023

Read more about the strike HERE.