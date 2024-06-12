Actor Tony Lo Bianco Passes Away at 87

He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1983 for his performance as Eddie Carbone in a revival of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
Obituaries
Actor Tony Lo Bianco Passes Away at 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Tony Lo Bianco has passed away. 

Lo Bianco had a varied career across the stage and screen. In 1970, he appeared on screen in The Honeymoon Killers, a crime film written and directed by composer Leonard Kastle. One year later, he was seen alongside Gene Hackman in William Friedkin's The French Connection.

He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1983 for his performance as Eddie Carbone in a revival of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge. He later played New York City mayor Fiorello La Guardia in a number of stage productions including Hizzoner!, LaGuardia, and The Little Flower.

Before his acting career, Lo Bianco was a boxer and served as the artistic director for the Triangle Theatre, which he founded.

