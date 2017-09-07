Aca-Believe It! Tony Winner Ben Platt Signs Record Deal for Debut Album with Atlantic Records

According to Billboard, Tony Award winner Ben Platt has just signed a record deal with Atlantic Records!

The Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect star told Billboard that, "I am beyond proud to be joining the Atlantic family, amongst a roster of legendary artists. It has been a longtime dream to create original music; I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world."

Pete Ganbarg, executive vice president of Atlantic Records, said of the record deal and Platt, "As brilliant and captivating as Ben's performances have been on stage and on film, they represent just one aspect of his extraordinary musical gifts. He is one of the most compelling, authentic artists I've met, with a storyteller's intuition and an emotive, genre-crossing voice. All of us at Atlantic are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Ben and are looking forward to what we know will be a fantastic body of work."

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Check out the rest of the article here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles