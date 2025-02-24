Aaron Tveit, Elena Shaddow and More to Join Bryan Perri for FEW WORDS at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony winning actor Aaron Tveit, as well as Elena Shaddow, Jennifer Babiak, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Constantine Pappas, and Drew Seigla, will perform music by award-winning music supervisor, orchestrator, arranger, music director, and conductor, Bryan Perri in Few Words: A Performance on April 10, 2025 at 7:30pm at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. The concert is presented by Denise and Michael Kellen Foundation and A.C.T. (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut.

Aaron Tveit said, “I couldn’t be more honored and excited to get to join my friend, and longtime collaborator Bryan Perri for this tremendously exciting step of his new musical journey!”

Perri has built a substantial career working on some of the biggest, most widely recognized Broadway musicals of the last 20 years, including Almost Famous, Jagged Little Pill, and Wicked, and is a beloved musical collaborator to many Broadway artists, including Aaron Tveit. Last year Perri released his debut album as a composer, “Few Words”, a genre-defying work that blends ambient, classical, and electronic elements, offering a journey of introspection and joy. In Few Words: A Performance, he will conduct the first live performance of this music, featuring 20 of New York City’s finest musicians and the soaring vocals of Tveit, Shaddow, Babiak, Jones-Sojola, Pappas, and Seigla. The concert will also premiere Perri’s newest composition, Unorthodox Fairytale. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the music of one of today’s most innovative composers, performed by some of Broadway’s greatest musicians and vocalists.