Aaron David Gleason Releases New Single 'The Universe is Loud' With Pleasantville Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Pleasantville is the electrifying new band created by indie rocker and Pleasantville, NY resident, Aaron David Gleason. On the band’s forthcoming album THESE EMBERS, Aaron coos, wrestles and barks a set of nine new existential crises set to song. Joined by singer/song writer, Emma Freeman, the two create a moody, but pop sound backed by a hydra of folk tones.

THESE EMBERS was born as a follow up to Aaron’s 54 Below show Hell and High Water back in 2021 which was directed by his mother, famed Tony-Award winning performer, Joanna Gleason. Hell and High Water chronicled Aaron’s deeply personal journey of dealing with pandemic-related stress. The show proved cathartic and inspired Aaron to rediscover his creative process and begin writing a slate of new songs.

Pleasantville has already achieved much critical acclaim and buzz, recently being named “One of 10 Bands to Look Out For” by Rolling Stone.

The Universe is Loud, is the fourth single from Pleasantville. This song is about better days to come even in the midst of your worst weather. The song was written and recorded in Atlanta, Georgia at Big Trouble studios and produced by Daniel Gleason of Grouplove fame and mixed by TJ Elias. With a music video shot by Jeremiah Kipp in Pleasantville, NY this song galvanizes the band’s mission and sound – to pay homage to local roots, while looking ahead to a bright future. Aaron once again is swinging from mood to mood with Emma providing the one person Greek chorus.

In addition to Freeman on vocals, Aaron has enlisted a who’s who of guest musicians and featured actors on THESE EMBERS. The Universe is Loud highlights the work of guitarist Brad Lindsay (James Town Revival, Adam Lambert) and actors Bill Weeden and Dolores McDougal. And just as in previous releases, The Universe is Loud was filmed on location in Pleasantville, NY – this time at the historic home of Claire Schiffman where her antique bowling alley built in 1919 takes center stage.

“Pleasantville is the place I live and love,” shares Gleason. “It’s where I almost lost my house to a flood during the pandemic, and the place that gives me the courage to move forward with my life and career. In THESE EMBERS, I explore balancing adverse circumstances with the gratitude I feel towards the people and places that inspire and support me.”

For over 17 years, Aaron David Gleason has zig-zagged from trashy dance-rock to well-trodden conventions and monstrous, limitless grooves. His songwriting has been a thick thread connecting each moment to the next, and his voice a beacon of hope for rock music’s ongoing importance. Through issuing such an extensive snapshot of his musical journey, he seeks for greater understanding not only of himself and his place in the world but the agency the listener can only ever uncover in the healing power of music. Midnight Radio - All Hours, Midnight Radio - Other Hours, Gilly Leads and This is Aaron David Gleason are staunchly vulnerable, genre-defying and quakes with boundless heroism. Aaron Gleason recently participated in Aaron Lazar’s Impossible Dream album.