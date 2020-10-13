ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Talks 'Race and Politics' This Week

The show is free; optional donations this week go to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Race & Politics - Race is central to American politics but how, exactly, do race and racism influence our politics? For example: how does a candidate's race influence how we evaluate them? How do campaigns use race to influence our beliefs? How do racial attitudes and racism influence what policies we prefer? Our partisan identities? Or even whether we vote at all?

This week on Ask a Political Scientist we welcome Vincent Hutchings, Ph.D. (Michigan), expert on the intersections of public opinion, race, and politics, and Chinisha Scott, artist, activist, and candidate for office, to discuss the role of race in American politics and how we can make progress towards racial justice.

Ask a Political Scientist is a free live-streaming show that brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year. We're doing a limited run of our popular show especially tailored to making sense of -- and hopefully making a difference in -- the upcoming election (have you heard? there's an election coming up!). We're talking:

Polarization (Sept. 24): How did this happen, is it as horrible as it seems, and what do we do about it?

The Media (Oct. 1): Force for good? Force for evil? Somewhere in between?

Misinformation (Oct. 8): The true end of humanity or just ONE of the true ends of humanity?

Race and Politics (Oct. 15): Where do racial attitudes come from, and how do they affect our politics, and vice versa?

Political Identity (Oct. 22): What does it mean to have a political identity, and how does it affect how we vote?

Getting Out the Vote (Oct. 29): Seriously, though, why do people vote and how do we get more of them to do it!?

All shows will feature a live Q&A session, where viewers can submit questions directly to the guests over the YouTube chat. You really can ask a political scientist! Join us every Thursday, 7p ET, between now and the election! WHO: Ask a Political Scientist host Andrea Jones-Rooy, Ph.D. is a political scientist and a comedian who is trying to bring these two worlds together. This means she perpetually feel like she is failing at both (but is going to keep trying anyway). Each show will feature a guest expert from the world of political science with specialty pertaining to the weekly topic. Shows also feature a second, "non-political science" guest (journalists, comedians, scientists form other disciplines) who help to bridge the gap between the academic and the universal.

Every Thursday at 7pm ET starting THIS THURSDAY (September 24) and continuing until the election (which is Tuesday, Nov 3)! Thursday, Sep 24, 7:00 PM ET - Polarization Thursday, Oct 1, 7:00 PM ET - The Media Thursday, Oct 8, 7:00 PM ET - Misinformation Thursday, Oct 15, 7:00 PM ET - Race and Politics Thursday, Oct 22, 7:00 PM ET - Political Identity Thursday, Oct 29, 7:00 PM ET - Getting Out the Vote WHERE: The Ask A Political Scientist Youtube channel: bit.ly/askaps

The show is free! Optional donations can be made, and will go to selected charities. Donations from the September 24 show will go to the Earth Science Women's Network.

