ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST About 'The Media' This Thursday
Would you like to be a part of the political conversation, but without the shouting, interrupting, or fear of hidden earpieces?
Would you like to be a part of the political conversation, but without the shouting, interrupting, or fear of hidden earpieces?Ask a Political Scientist is back with a special run of free, weekly, live-streaming political/academic/informational/comedy talk shows between now and election day, aiming to make sense of -- and hopefully make a difference in -- the upcoming election. Ask a Political Scientist brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year. Political scientist and comedian Andrea Jones-Rooy brings together political scientists and non-political scientist guests (comedians, writers, scholars, scientists) to discuss the issues and take questions from viewers at home. You really CAN ask a political scientist! The election series continues TOMORROW, Thursday October 1 with an episode entitled The Media.
:
The Media - Force for good? Force for evil? Somewhere in between? How does the news we consume affect our political beliefs? Or do we just consume news we agree with? Is there anything we can do to help ensure accurate information that doesn't drive us apart?Guests: Shanto Iyengar (Political Scientist, Stanford)Walt Hickey (Journalist, Insider, Numlock News)
Thursday Oct 1, 7pm ET. You can live-stream the show here: bit.ly/askaps. The show is free; optional donations this week go to a charity (TBA).
All shows feature a live Q&A session, where viewers can submit questions directly to the guests over the YouTube chat. You really can ask a political scientist!
The Ask A Political Scientist Youtube channel: bit.ly/askaps HOW: The show is free! Optional donations can be made, and will go to selected charities. Donations from the September 24 show will go to the Earth Science Women's Network.
Andrea Jones-Rooy holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Michigan, a bunch of low self-esteem from years of doing standup comedy, and a series of physical injuries from decades of being a dancer and circus performer. She wields all these confusingly unrelated things at once in her recurring shows Political Circus (formerly live), and Ask A Political Scientist (livestreaming). When she's not doing that, Jones-Rooy is the Director of Undergraduate Studies at NYU and the professor of their flagship course, Data Science for Everyone. She also consults and speaks with organizations about social & data science and previously contributed to FiveThirtyEight as a quantitative researcher. This video sums the whole thing up pretty well.
