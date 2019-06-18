ARTMOTIONÂ Presents One Night Only Event at Taste Collection

ARTMOTION by Orchard Galerie is presenting their first art book and a selection of various contemporary international painters, photographers, mixed-media and designers in the New York art scene for a one-night only pop-up event at Taste Collection, a concept store located at 83 Rivington Street, on Thursday, June 27th at 7pm.

Hosted by Orchard Galerie's CEO Daria Mudrova and curator Ira Chistikina, the pop- up will spotlight artworks by Devon Farber, Veronika Im, Kopf Bags, Sergey Nehaev, Nina Brooke, Katya Zvereva, Alfredo Pless III, Mani Vertigo, Fei Alexeli, Polly Pless, Emily McDonald, PWR Stack, Stephen D Young and Zhanna Novikova, as well as digital projections featuring other artists in their roster and an overview of their vision of what's to come. Guests can enjoy complimentary drinks and bites from TSISMIS, the brand-new Filipino restaurant located right next door.

The alternative approaches presented by these artists are a celebration of the rich and multi-faceted culture in current time. These artworks highlight the dialogue between artists and the audience and cultivate new visions, inspirations and art experiences.

Orchard Galerie encourages the audience to take a look at both the website and Instagram feed and join the art dialog. Submissions are welcome for a future art book and events.

Composed of an international network of art bloggers, publicists, social media influencers, taste-makers, photographers, videographers, aspiring curators and other artists; Orchard Galerie offers the resources and support structure for artists to connect with new audiences and markets.

Website: www.orchardgalerie.com





Related Articles