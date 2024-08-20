ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes To the New York Society for Ethical Culture In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA will perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00PM.

One of the world's most popular and best-selling ABBA tribute bands, Arrival From Sweden has toured in over 70 countries and sold out 50,000-seat arenas. Tickets are $55, $75, $95 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, August 23 at 10:00AM.

Arrival From Sweden's renditions of ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take A Chance,” “Money Money Money,” “Gimme Gimme Gimme” and many more are delivered with such accuracy that it's hard to believe that it's not the real ABBA on stage.