ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes To the New York Society for Ethical Culture In November

Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA will perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00PM. 

By: Aug. 20, 2024
One of the world's most popular and best-selling ABBA tribute bands, Arrival From Sweden has toured in over 70 countries and sold out 50,000-seat arenas. Tickets are $55, $75, $95 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, August 23 at 10:00AM.

Arrival From Sweden's renditions of ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take A Chance,” “Money Money Money,” “Gimme Gimme Gimme” and many more are delivered with such accuracy that it's hard to believe that it's not the real ABBA on stage.





