ANNIE JR. to be Presented Virtually by Leaders By Choice

The students and staff of Leaders by Choice will take to the stage (virtually) for three performances of Annie Jr. this April. Over the course of just a few months, students from NYC to North Carolina and Costa Rica to Hawaii have gathered on Zoom to put together a show like no other.

Performances will stream online Friday, April 16 at 7pm EST, Saturday, April 17 at 7pm EST, and Sunday, April 18 at 2pm EST.

General Admission: $10

Senior/Student Admission: $5

Purchase tickets, here.

The creative team for this production includes: Fonda Kitt Muhammad (Co-Director), Najah Imani Muhammad (Co-Director), Lindsay Fisher Jenkins (Music Director), Sharif Muhammad (Stage Manager, Dramaturg), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer), Taylor McMahon (Choreographer, Marketing), Kamryn Vaulx (Choreographer) Brittany Dingle (Rehearsal Support), and Chelsey Moody (Flyer Design).

The editing for this production is by Full Out Creative.

The cast for Annie Jr. Includes: Belle Cobb (Annie), Cooper Kurzawa (Oliver Warbucks), Tsehai Price (Grace Farrell, Tech), Rylee Muse (Miss Hannigan, Tech), Bailey Star (Rooster), Ruby Garnett (Lily, Star-To-Be), Julian Vega (Bundles, Bert Healy, Drake), Yasmeen Muhammad (Molly, NYC Ensemble), Leila Recalde (Kate, NYC Ensemble), Emerson Walsh (Tessie), May Edelstein (Pepper), Mae Lower (July), Saige Winn (Duffy, NYC Ensemble), Lily Hofman-Bang (Officer Ward, Announcer, Mrs. Greer, Ensemble), Shivani Timon (Apple Seller, Annette), Keira Robinson (Dog Catcher, Cecille, Usherette), Tre'Ajore McLeoud (Cecille, Ensemble), Ayla-Ali Bissent (Orphan Ensemble, NYC Ensemble), Oriana Lasky (Orphan Ensemble, Radio Sound Effects Person), Adam Kurzawa (President Roosevelt), Steven Star (Louis Howe), Edmund Cobb (Sandy), Aneesa Muhammad (Tech), Khalilah Muhammad (Tech).

At the beginning of the pandemic Founder and Artistic Director, Fonda Kitt Muhammad, and Education Director, Najah Imani Muhammad, quickly adapted to the new way of theater-making. The pillars that LBC stands on are referred to as CAP (Commitment | Attitude | Perseverance)-and these two innovators took to the challenge with these values in mind.

Over the last year, LBC has served more than one hundred students across the United States, offering thirty classes, a summer intensive performing arts camp, and three production opportunities. Through these experiences, LBC surpassed its goal of keeping young artists engaged and active in their artistic endeavors. As students dove into their creative classes, they were having discussions about leadership and our ever-changing world-a true testament to the foundation of what LBC has prided itself in for over 25 years.

In a world where it is so easy to doubt brighter days, LBC made a commitment to shine a radiant light into their performing arts community. LBC's 2021 theme of hope is keeping their students motivated to push through the dark times. This production gave young people something to look forward to. Something to believe in again, and their energy, their hope, will be felt even through the screen and miles away.

To help ensure future productions and class offerings for LBC's growing community, please consider making a donation. Every bit of support helps LBC promote their mission to provide youth with a safe, caring, and inspiring environment that offers both leadership and performing arts skills.