ANEMOIA Gets NY Premiere At The Chelsea Film Festival

"Anemoia," an enthralling short film that explores the profound emotion of nostalgia for a time never known, is set to take center stage at the esteemed Chelsea Film Festival. Directed and written by Zachary Karem, this thought-provoking film delves into the dual facets of nostalgia - one that sees the past through rose-colored glasses and another that envisions the future as a utopian promise. Both perspectives, it unveils, are intertwined, forming an age-old tale of human desires and dreams for something better.

"Anemoia" paints a mesmerizing vision of a world where all problems have been solved, where wars, poverty, and needless suffering are but distant memories. Yet, it doesn't shy away from the unsettling realization that, even in a perfect world, life itself can be slightly disappointing. As the film poignantly illustrates, our imaginations will always exceed the realities we inhabit. However, one force has the power to transcend the mediocrity of the real: love. In the words of Ernest Hemingway, "If two people love each other, there can be no happy end to it" - a sentiment that raises the question, does death always win?

Despite budget limitations, "Anemoia" was crafted with a dedicated and talented crew, aiming for a cinematic experience that defies the conventions of indie filmmaking. The film blends VFX artistry by Brennan Karem, practical effects, and state-of-the-art volumetric 3D capture by WildCapture to create an immersive and realistic world that resonates with viewers.

The film's evocative soundtrack, composed by award-winning composer Oliver Mayo, adds depth and emotion to the story. Recorded live in London, England, the score draws inspiration from the works of Bach, György Ligeti, and Hans Zimmer.

"Anemoia" employs two distinct sets of lenses to visually differentiate between the "real-world" and "digital" scenes, enhancing the storytelling. The cast includes renowned talents such as Parker Kit Hill, Anwar Jibawi, and the up-and-coming Penelope Eaton, who also serves as the producer and creative director. Directed by Zachary Karem and produced by DeMille Productions, Wasteland Entertainment, and Antithesis Images, "Anemoia" promises to be a cinematic journey like no other.

Members of the press are invited to attend the screening on October 14th at 11:00 AM and are encouraged to contact at anemoiashortfilm@gmail.com for interview requests, media inquiries, and access to exclusive content related to "Anemoia."