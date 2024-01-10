AND SCENE To Return To Caveat This Month With An All Star Cast

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Zach Cherry (Severance), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Michael Benz (Joker), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Brian Morabito (GTA V), Joyelle Johnson (Search Party), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Cara Ronzetti (Group) and more. Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, January 15th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here:

Click Here

Buy tickets soon as this show is likely to sell out.