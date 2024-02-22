AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Will Release Special First Row Seats and Launches Digital Lottery

The Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, beginning performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, will release special first row floor seats at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street). First row floor seats are an additional row of seats added at the edge of the stage, giving audience members a special up-close experience in one of Broadway’s most intimate theaters. First row floor seat tickets are now on sale at www.anenemyofthepeopleplay.com or in person at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office.

A limited number of $39 tickets for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. Lottery tickets may be for any location, including standing room. For additional rules and to enter visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong, Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli, critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti, and Katie Broad, Bill Buell, Caleb Eberhardt, Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.

This production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, and will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement beginning performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and officially opening Monday, March 18, 2024, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner), Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, G16 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, DJL Productions.