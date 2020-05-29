AMELIE Original London Cast Recording Available for Pre-Sale Now

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals have announced the release of the Original London Cast Recording of Amélie, which recently completed its run at The Other Palace Theatre in London. The digital album is now available for pre-sale HERE and will be released digitally on Friday, June 5.

Get a first listen of the track "Stay," featuring Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared below!

Amélie's Original London Cast Recording features the West End cast of 13 actor-musicians: Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson as Amélie, Sophie Crawford as Gina, Faoileann Cunningham as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson as Amadine/Philomene, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man/Gnome, Chris Jared as Nino, Caolan McCarthy as Hipolito/Elton, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Emma Jane Morton as Delphine, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau, and Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel.

The album was produced by Tony Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, who has been a producer on many albums, 12 of which were nominated for Grammy Awards. The album was co-produced by Michael Fentiman, Barnaby Race, and Nathan Tysen.

The London premiere of Amélie had music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. It was directed by Michael Fentiman. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations were by Oliver Award nominee Barnaby Race, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Samuel Wilson, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

"I've known Dan and Nathan for more than 20 years and have seen Amélie through its evolution," said Flahaven. "The score is gorgeous, the book is truly moving, and I was completely charmed by this production and the quality of performance and musicianship. I know listeners and future producers will be as well. A show about unselfish acts of kindness, emerging from isolation and loving each other is exactly what we need now."

"It was wonderful working with Michael Fentiman and his team on this reimagined Amelie. I am thrilled to be recording this new version which includes new songs and a few reinstated numbers, all performed by an extraordinary ensemble," said Tysen. "Seeing the UK production of Amélie felt like I was watching a favourite band cover a song of mine, and hearing everything as if for the first time," added Messé.

Concord Theatricals licenses Amélie worldwide for live stage performance by professional and amateur theatres. Theatres interested in licensing the show should visit concordsho.ws/PerformAmelie.

Track List:

The Flight of the Blue Fly

World's Best Papa

Post Mortem

The Sound of Going Round in Circles

The Commute Home

When The Booth Goes Bright

The Bottle Drops

Girl With The Glass

How To Tell Time

Tour De France

Goodbye, Amélie

Half Asleep

Backyard

Sister's Pickle

Halfway

Window Seat

Thin Air

There's No Place Like Gnome

Times Are Hard For Dreamers

Blue Arrow Suite

The Late Nino Quincampoix

A Better Haircut

Stay

Halfway (Reprise)

Where Do We Go From Here?

