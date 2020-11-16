ALMA NYC Presents FECUND: A Virtual Gala

You may purchase tickets to watch later through December 1, 2020.

Join ALMA NYC for FECUND: A Virtual Gala on Saturday, November 21st. FECUND will be an opportunity to look towards our company's future while taking a glimpse at their past. Celebrating nine years this month, ALMA NYC is much more than a nonprofit dance company - it is a diverse community of artists built on love.

Following the theme of Fecund, capable of producing an abundance of growth, ALMA NYC's virtual gala will include excerpts from the company's past work, exclusive dialogue from Artistic Director Zanza Steinberg, behind the scenes interviews with company members, and the debut of a brand new work created amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and performed in the beautiful outdoors. The new work exhibits the vitality and hope that artists imbue for the city of New York and the artistic community's future, while set against the live musical creations of local jazz musicians. Previously recorded and never before seen footage of the company's repertoire will include artistic works from: Homage - An Ode to Jazz (Premiered November 10th, 2016), Rise (Created for the United Nations' Sustainability Summit, 2016), and YELLOW (Premiered January 18th, 2020).

The English translation of ALMA, by which all our endeavors are anchored is Soul, Spirit, and Heart. Leading up to the debut of ALMA NYC's newest work, hear directly from our very own soul, spirit, and heart: our company members and dancers. Hannah Balagot, Davonna Batt, Jessica Broomhead, Justin Campbell, Abbey Hunt, Kat Katona, Alex Llorca, Diane Meck, Kaitlin Niewoehner, Melodye Redding, Courtney Murray, Chloe LaFleur, Nicole Davis, Hannah Russell, Joseph Fierberg, Paige Sabo, and Ashley Talutto will give you a glimpse into their experiences with ALMA NYC. Additional shout outs will come from a handful of our partners including Kaiser's Room, Groove with Me, and Darkness Rising.

Link to streaming will be provided upon ticket purchase. You may purchase tickets to watch later through December 1, 2020.

Tickets available now at alma-nyc.ticketleap.com/fecund/

DETAILS

ALMA NYC Presents

FECUND: A Virtual Gala

Saturday, November 21st | 7:00pm

Tickets available at https://alma-nyc.ticketleap.com/fecund/

FECUND | fe·​cund | adjective: Capable of producing an abundance of new growth

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You