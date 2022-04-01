AKA NYC Announces New Creative Talent Including Chief Creative Officer Miky Wolf

AKA, the global, integrated entertainment advertising agency, has appointed Miky Wolf as Chief Creative Officer to its New York office. In this newly created role, Wolf joins AKA NYC's executive team to provide high-level oversight of the agency's creative output, offer mentorship to the accomplished multidisciplinary creative studio, and lend his creativity to the agency's trademark innovative entertainment campaigns.

With a background in motion, Wolf joins AKA from "Ad Age Best Editing Company of 2021" Final Cut, a creative editorial company working across advertising, film, and TV. Wolf has directed and edited numerous commercials, music videos and short films over the past twenty years. His recent commercial work includes editing a series of music videos for Florence + The Machine and their soon to be released album, Dance Fever. Wolf's early passion for theater led him to the directing program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Upon graduating, he made his way to NYC where he co-founded Incite, a theater group dedicated to work that inspired social change. Miky soon discovered a love for film editing and in 2013 he won a Peabody Award for the HBO documentary, "Six By Sondheim". In more recent years, he collaborated with AKA on the creative campaign for The Bands Visit and directed "Welcome Back", the PSA written by Aaron Sorkin, featuring Jeff Daniels and the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird.

"What I loved most about directing live theater was the rehearsal process-the excitement of rolling up my sleeves with a team of creative people and finding moments of inspiration together" says Wolf. "Pushing the work and each other beyond the limits of our expectations, always in service of the production, and the story. I'm thrilled to be getting back to this collaborative process with the exceptionally talented people at AKA. Together, we will continue to cultivate groundbreaking work that emboldens our clients and excites and engages audiences."

"It is an exciting time for AKA NYC" says CEO Elizabeth Furze. "As motion assets become an ever more vital component of any cross-platform campaign, I am delighted that someone with Miky's depth of experience is to helm our creative team, and excited for the creative campaigns his specific talents and skillsets will bring to our clients."

At AKA, Wolf will collaborate with a collective of top talent including Creative Directors David Barrineau, Aaron Coleman and Sam McMenamin, Associate Creative Directors of Motion, Sam Veal and David Rothstadt and recently appointed Senior Creative Director Lisa Lewis. A seasoned writer, motion director and marketer with over 10 years of experience launching major entertainment properties, Lewis joined AKA in February from Frontier Communications where she led a team of writers, creators and designers. Prior to that, she spent over a decade at Spotco as a Creative Director working on multiple accounts.

AKA also welcomes two new Art Directors Kevin Burke and Robert Mathis who join an established team of experienced graphic designers, copywriters, filmmakers, editors, and digital developers. Burke, an established art director and designer, joins from the brand creative team at MTV; and Mathis joins AKA from A+E Networks, where he designed award-winning key art, digital campaigns, out-of-home and print for hundreds of titles for A&E, History, and Lifetime.

AKA is a global, award-winning full-service advertising agency with offices across the US and UK. The AKA Group, including DMS and the film advertising agency The Creative Partnership, delivers creative, strategic, and insightful campaigns to entertainment and cultural destinations worldwide.

The North American offices, led by CEO Elizabeth Furze, are focused on selling the complete experience for iconic destinations and cultural institutions such as Broadway, Edge at Hudson Yards, YMCA of Greater New York, New York Botanical Garden, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Frick and the Asian Art Museum.

To learn more visit: https://aka.nyc/