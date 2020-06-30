AIN'T TOO PROUD, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and More to Appear on CNN Fourth of July Special

The Broadway casts of Ain't Too Proud and Girl From the North Country will appear on CNN's The Fourth in America special honoring the military, frontline workers and civilians and activists working toward social change.

The event will also feature musical performances from Barry Manilow, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman, Jewel, The O'Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, United States Marine Band, the US Navy Band and the US Army Field Band, the Harlem Gospel Choir, and philharmonic orchestras from New York, San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, and Chicago.

The evening will also include fireworks shows from across the nation including Nashville, Houston, Jacksonville, and New York.

CNN's Don Lemon will host in New York and CNN's Dana Bash will host in Washington, DC.

The show will air from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will stream live for cable subscribers on CNN.com's homepage and across CNN's apps for iOS and Android.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You