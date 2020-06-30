AIN'T TOO PROUD, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and More to Appear on CNN Fourth of July Special
The Broadway casts of Ain't Too Proud and Girl From the North Country will appear on CNN's The Fourth in America special honoring the military, frontline workers and civilians and activists working toward social change.
The event will also feature musical performances from Barry Manilow, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman, Jewel, The O'Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, United States Marine Band, the US Navy Band and the US Army Field Band, the Harlem Gospel Choir, and philharmonic orchestras from New York, San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, and Chicago.
The evening will also include fireworks shows from across the nation including Nashville, Houston, Jacksonville, and New York.
CNN's Don Lemon will host in New York and CNN's Dana Bash will host in Washington, DC.
The show will air from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will stream live for cable subscribers on CNN.com's homepage and across CNN's apps for iOS and Android.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
Are you more of a Samuel Seabury or James Reynolds? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...