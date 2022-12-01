Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AIN'T NO MO's Crystal Lucas-Perry Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Crystal Lucas-Perry takes you behind the scenes of opening night of Ain't No Mo' on Broadway!

Dec. 01, 2022  

Ain't No Mo'

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Crystal Lucas-Perry takes you behind the scenes of opening night of Ain't No Mo' on Broadway!

Crystal Lucas-Perry (she/her) / (Passenger 5). Broadway: 1776 (John Adams, Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Ain't No Mo' (Lortel Award), A Bright Room Called Day (Antonyo nomination), Bull in a China Shop (LCT), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout). Regional: 1776 (A.R.T.), The Taming of the Shrew (Chicago Shakespeare). TV/Film: "L&O: SVU," "The Last O.G.," Goodnight Mommy (Amazon).
MFA: NYU Graduate Acting. www.CrystalLucasPerry.com | Instagram: @CrystalLucasPerry | Twitter: @Crystal_LP

Ain't No Mo' opens at the Belasco Theatre, December 1, 2022.

From the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, and acclaimed, visionary powerhouse producer Lee Daniels, Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.

Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper-heralded by The New York Times as one of "a generation of Black playwrights whose fiercely political and formally inventive works are challenging audiences, critics, and the culture at large to think about race, and racism, in new ways."-as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).


TodayTix Black Friday

