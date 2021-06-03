AIDA Original Broadway Cast Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE This Saturday

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the award-winning Original Broadway Cast of "AIDA" will join them on "Stars In The House" on Saturday, June 5 (the previously announced "Dreamgirls" show will be held at a later date). Coming together to celebrate their time telling this epic love story for the ages will be Heather Headley (Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (Amneris), Adam Pascal (Radames), John Hickok (Zoser), Tyrees Allen (Amonasro), Dan Oreskes (Pharoah), and Schele Williams (Nehebka). Williams is also set to direct the revival of the show, as announced early last year.

The episode will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. As always, there is likely to be live music as well!

The cast of "AIDA" joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Annie," "Godspell," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT STARS IN THE HOUSE

"Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16th, is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $944,850 to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.

ABOUT THE ACTORS FUND

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Since March 2020, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $21.4 million to more than 16,250 people in need in the performing arts & entertainment community - thanks to support from so many generous people, including everyone in the Stars In The House family! This has helped people in financial crisis pay for basic living expenses such as essential medications, rent, food, utilities and other needs.

For the health and safety of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Actors Fund has transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit actorsfund.org/donate.