A.D. Player's Christy Watkins Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in today as Christy Watkins takes over our Instagram story to take you behind the scenes of Miss Maude, presented by the A.D. Players at the George Theater.

Christy Watkins is originally from NJ, however she is now in her 19th year with A.D. Players. Christy earned her BA in Theatre Performance from Greensboro College in North Carolina and her MFA in Theatre Performance from the University of Southern Mississippi. Some of her favorite roles include The Miracle Worker (Annie Sullivan), The Diary of Anne Frank (Mrs. Van Daan), The Little Foxes (Regina), Steel Magnolias (Truvy) at A.D. Players and Disgraced (Emily) and Jesus Hopped the 'A" Train (Mary Jane) at 4th Wall Theatre. Christy has also had the pleasure of directing Over the River and Through the Woods, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Beams are Creaking, Freud's Last Session, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure and The Wedding Belles at A.D. Players. Christy is so thankful for A.D. Players and the theatre home that is has provided her as a Christian artist.

Miss Maude, a new play by Martin Casella, is the inspirational true story of the relationship forged between renowned 1951 Life Magazine photographer Eugene Smith and South Carolina midwife, Maude Callen. Eugene is sent to do a story on Maude, but never expects the life-changing impact it will have on him.

Miss Maude plays from September 21 - October 23, 2022 at the George Theater.