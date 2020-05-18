ABC to Rebroadcast THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II This Friday!

ABC will rebroadcast "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II," this Friday, May 22 at 8:00p.m. EDT!

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the second volume of the nationwide singalong event features star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

On its original broadcast on Sunday, May 10, ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" was the night's No. 1 broadcast program in Adults 18-49 and reached 9.1 million Total Viewers after three days of television playback.

Taking to their living room studios and kitchen stages to sing beloved Disney melodies with the nation are Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe X Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

Plus, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of "The Muppets" open the show, and "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to "Zero to Hero" with Keke Palmer.

The Muppets Raise the Curtain on the show, followed by a vocal warmup with Tituss Burgess, and performances include the following:

"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe X Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine" - Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast" - John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Your Mother and Mine" - Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer feat. "Dancing with the Stars" Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

The special also raises awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

Photo Credit: ABC

Related Articles