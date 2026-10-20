AACM New York City Chapter to Celebrate 61 Years of Creative Music With Concerts at Roulette
Two concert nights will feature performances by Thurman Barker, David Virelles, and J D Parran at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn.
The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) New York City Chapter will celebrate 61 years of creative music with two concerts at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn on November 4 and December 18, 2026.
Presented in partnership with Roulette, the concerts will bring together an array of musicians for performances showcasing jazz, improvisation and contemporary creative music. Both evenings will be hosted by mistress of ceremonies Richarda Abrams.
Wednesday, November 4
The first concert will feature pianist Adegoke Steve Colson and vocalist Iqua Colson, joined by trumpeter Steven Bernstein, bassist Luke Stewart and drummer Chris Beck.
Also performing will be J D Parran and Spirit Stage 3, featuring Parran on saxophone, clarinet and flutes, Christopher Dean Sullivan on bass, Alexis Marcelo on piano and Michael T A Thompson on percussion.
The performance begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $20 for students and seniors ages 65 and older with valid identification.
Purchase tickets for November 4.
Friday, December 18
The second concert will feature percussionist Thurman Barker in a solo performance, followed by a solo piano set from David Virelles.
Barker will also perform in a duo with pianist Noah Barker, who was named the AACM New York City Chapter's 2025 Emerging Artist.
The evening will additionally feature the world premiere of Thurman Barker's Rock City (Zion National Park), performed with the string quartet The Rhythm Method. The ensemble includes violinists Leah Asher and Marina Kifferstein, violist Carrie Frey and cellist Meaghan Burke.
The December 18 concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and $25 for students and seniors ages 65 and older with valid identification.
Purchase tickets for December 18.
Both concerts will take place at Roulette Intermedium, located at 509 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.
Founded in Chicago in 1965, the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians is an organization dedicated to supporting original music and fostering the development of creative musicians. Its New York City Chapter continues that legacy through performances and collaborations highlighting innovative approaches to music.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.