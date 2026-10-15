Jason Kao Hwang's CRITICAL RESPONSE and Ursel Schlicht to Perform at Roulette

Violinist and composer Jason Kao Hwang will bring his trio Critical Response to Roulette in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 8 p.m., sharing a double bill with German pianist Ursel Schlicht. The concert is presented as part of the Interpretations series.

For the performance, Hwang will play a new solid-body electric violin using multiple effects, exploring an approach influenced by the late J.A. Deane, with whom he previously performed alongside Butch Morris.

Founded in 2015, Critical Response continues Hwang's work in improvised and experimental music. The concert will also feature a performance by Schlicht, who is visiting from Germany.

The performance will take place at Roulette in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 22, at 8 p.m.



Photo Credit: Enid Farber Fotography

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