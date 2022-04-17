A WALK ON THE MOON: The Must-See New Musical Based on the Hit Film!
Tickets Start at $25 https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/shows/show/walk-moon/ A New Musical Based on the Hit Film Performances Begin April 26 A Walk on the Moon - A New Musical Book & Additional Lyrics by Pamela Gray Music & Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman & AnnMarie Milazzo Music Supervision by Andy Einhorn Choreography by Josh Prince Directed by Sheryl Kaller Based on the Miramax and Village Roadshow Pictures/Punch Productions and Jay Cohen motion picture "A Walk on the Moon" written by Pamela Gray Sponsored by Sharon Karmazin www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org At The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ (732) 246-7717