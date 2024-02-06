A SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical Requirements

Performances will now start on Thursday, February 8.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

A Sign of the Times Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
A SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical Requirements

A Sign of the Times, scheduled to begin performances Wednesday February 7 at New World Stages, will delay its first preview by a day due to the production’s technical requirements and to ensure a seamless performance for audience members.

Performances will now start on Thursday, February 8.
 
Patrons holding tickets for February 7 may exchange or refund tickets at point of purchase.

About A Sign of the Times 

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya. 

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church(Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party). 

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.  

Watch a sneak peek of the show below! 

@broadwayworld BroadwayWorld came down to the press preview day for @A Sign of the Times ♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for 60s Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for 60s Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES

Rehearsals are now underway for A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s. BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes with the cast below!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl SundayTrailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

Videos

Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE NOTEBOOK
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You